Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has maintained that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka must be the running mate of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Raila, 77, is yet to pick his running mate with less than a month before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deadline lapses.

Speaking on Tuesday at Wiper headquarters in Nairobi, Mutula, who is also Wiper party chairman, said Raila should appoint Kalonzo as his running mate in August or perish politically.

“There would be no current difficulties if Kalonzo had been introduced as the running mate back at KICC during the support of the Azimio presidential candidate,” Mutula said.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe also echoed Mutula’s sentiments, saying Kalonzo is capable of attracting approximately 3.8 million votes to Azimio and should thus be considered for the top seat.

Mawathe also said Kalonzo deserved the running mate slot because he set aside his presidential ambitions and endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid in August.

