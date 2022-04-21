Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Former Machakos County Senator Johnson Muthama has accused Azimio–One Kenya Alliance top brass of disrespecting former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

For the last two weeks,Azimio leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga and their footsoldiers have been abusing Kalonzo for demanding the running mate slot in the coalition.

Leaders like Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Machakos Counterpart, Dr. Alfred Mutua, have been abusing Kalonzo, asking him to move out of the coalition if he is not comfortable.

But speaking on Thursday, Muthama, who is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, came to the defence of Kalonzo, saying he has been a vice president and he has a right to demand a running mate position in Azimio.

Muthama also advised Kalonzo to dump Azimio and move to a coalition where he will be respected as a man who served as Vice President and a Foreign Affairs Minister for many years.

“Nobody holds Kalonzo hostage. He is within his legal rights. He was once a vice president, after all. Do not elevate other leaders, especially Ngilu, to insult Kalonzo,” Muthama stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST