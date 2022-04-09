Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has insisted that Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, is a Jubilee Party mole in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) despite her denial.

On Friday, Kihika, who is vying for the Nakuru Gubernatorial seat, denied that she is a Jubilee Party mole after Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara accused her of being a mole.

“Waaaa I have been falsely accused of many things in my political career but never of being a Jubilee Mole in UDA, Ngai haithuru, it’s the high octane political season where anything goes. Lakini ni sawa tu, Nimewasamehe! Ngai Mbere! ,” Kihika said.

Reacting to Kihika’s statement, Mutahi said a rumour is never confirmed until it is denied.

He said if Kihika is a mole then there are many Kikuyus who are moles in UDA.

He said Kikuyu are just like cockroaches where if you see one in your house then it means there are many

“Is Susan Kihika a mole in UDA? A rumour is never confirmed until it is denied. And if there is one Kikuyu mole in UDA there are many more – just like cockroaches. If you see one cockroach in your house, there is a family of roaches you have not seen,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.