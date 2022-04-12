Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has today excited Kenyans by announcing 10 scholarship positions to 10 bright students from poor backgrounds in the country.

Announcing the scholarships on Monday, Mutahi, who is the owner of The 5th Estate TV, said he wants 10 students who performed well in the just concluded Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) and students who are waiting to join University.

He also said all candidates are eligible to apply, whether from the United Democratic Alliance or the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

He said qualified candidates will get a Sh 50,000 scholarship from 5th Estate TV and termed his project a “project for peace”

“The 5th ESTATE TV has 10 scholarships of 50K each for clever, but poor KCPE students and students seeking to JOIN University. Find us and APPLY. And on this, EVEN UDA children can apply. We are all ONE, just divided by POLITICS. This is a Project for PEACE,” Mutahi Ngunyi stated.

