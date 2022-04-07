Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Fast fading political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has explained why members of the Kikuyu community will abandon Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in August.

Currently, Ruto enjoys huge support from the Kikuyu community, and this, according to Ngunyi, will fade away in August.

Mutahi said Kikuyus treat politics as a marathon or betting and they will place their bets on the winning side which is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement since it has the support of 40 tribes in Kenya.

He said there is no way Deputy President William Ruto, who has the support of Kalenjins and Kikuyus, will win the election and this, as a result, will make Kikuyus jump ship and join Azimio La Umoja Movement because they like to be on the winning side.

“To Kikuyus, POLITICS is what MARATHONS are for Kalenjins. It is a SPORT. It is a BETTING game. That is WHY they will ABANDON Ruto if Raila is supported by the 40 tribes of Kenya against Kikuyus and Kalenjins. Simple ROGIC (sic),” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST