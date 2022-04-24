Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 April 2022 – A member of Musa Jakadalla’s Superlatin Band is nursing injuries after he was attacked by unknown people.

According to the band member, identified as Jeff, some goons were sent to abduct him.

However, he managed to escape but they beat him up as they tried to kidnap him and left him with serious injuries on his face.

Jeff claims that those behind the barbaric act are jealous of Musa Jakadalla’s success.

They wanted to abduct him so that they can slow down Musa Jakadalla’s music career since he is one of the lead band members.

Jeff urged his fellow Ohangla artists to be careful and vowed to take legal action against those who planned the attack.

This latest incident comes barely one week after Emma Jalamo’s manager Clemmo was stabbed to death by three goons at Club Quorum in Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.