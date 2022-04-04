Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet County Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta after he condemned the stoning of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

Raila had just attended the burial of the late ‘Men’s Conference Chairman’ Mzee Jackson Kibor in Soy when rowdy youth started pelting his chopper with stones.

Raila was forced to use an alternative mode of transport since his chopper was destroyed.

Uhuru on Sunday condemned the incident and said Kenyans should ask for votes respectfully and peacefully.

In response to the President, Murkomen who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said the head of state failed to condemn attacks on the DP in Kibra last year when his convoy was attacked.

“When DP Ruto’s team was attacked in Kibera, Uhuru said it’s all right for politicians to be stoned,” Murkomen said.

