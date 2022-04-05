Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has admitted that Deputy President William Ruto may after all become the 5th President of Kenya in August.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday evening, Murathe, who is a close buddy of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said Ruto may win the presidency but warned Kenyans to prepare for the worst if the second in command wins the coveted seat.

Murathe, who is also a former Gatanga Constituency Member of Parliament, claimed that Ruto would likely extend his presidential term limit from the current 10 years to even 30 years.

He claimed that Ruto is a dictator and eager to rule and also cited his age, arguing that he is still young and therefore can rule for many years as he wishes.

He further said Ruto will make the late former President Daniel Moi who was a dictator look like a saint.

“He can actually be the president of this nation. If he does, we will congratulate him.

“However, in case he clinches the top seat, he will be 10 times worse than Moi since he has more energy, more money and he is more youthful,” Murathe stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.