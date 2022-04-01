Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has urged Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to account for the billions wasted during the BBI process.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Kaluma said that since Mudavadi was initially a BBI proponent, he should remember that if actions are to be taken, he will be included.

Kaluma said this after Mudavadi, who is currently in Kenya Kwanza Alliance, said that those who are responsible for the constitutional amendment should be brought to trial for the resources used for the BBI process.

Mudavadi spoke hours after the BBI was declared unconstitutional.

“We want accountability. Those who were involved should be investigated, evidence provided and Kenyans should get back their money. We cannot have a government that is experimenting on the people of Kenya every year, every season,” he said.

Kaluma added that Mudavadi should stop playing politics as he has not yet understood them.

“Mudavadi is a land economist. I would advise that he gets good lawyers and forget about politics out of his mind. He is playing politics which is something he does not understand,” he said.

Kaluma spoke after Deputy President William Ruto asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to refund the billions they had used on the BBI process after the Apex court declared the bill unconstitutional on Thursday.

