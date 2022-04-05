Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has said he will concede defeat if Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga beats Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9 polls.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Mudavadi reiterated that we live in a democratic country and the people decide who they want.

He noted that if Raila wins, he will have no choice but to support him.

On the question of President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsing Raila, the ANC leader said he had no problem because the Head of State is just exercising his constitutional right.

At the same time, Mudavadi explained his fallout with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He noted that after the 2017 General Elections, together with other National Super Alliance co-principles, they realised they were not reading from the same script as the former prime minister.

According to Mudavadi, Raila made decisions by himself, including the handshake without involving any of his coalition partners.

He noted that this is what greatly influenced his decision to ditch the man he has supported twice for the presidency, for an alliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

The ANC Leader stated that Raila had changed greatly since the handshake and that he was no longer the person he knew.

“The Raila we see now is not the person I knew before. I didn’t need anyone to convince me about him then but now things are different.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.