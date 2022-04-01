Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is a political turncoat, going by how he celebrated after the Supreme Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as null and void on Thursday.

Last year, Mudavadi was among senior political figures who appended their signatures to the document that was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

However, like a chameleon, Mudavadi congratulated the Supreme Court judges for what he termed their bold decision, which essentially put a stop to the BBI reggae.

“Kenya is indeed fortunate to have a strong and independent Judiciary to which the people can always turn to when those in power become outrageously impertinent,” Mudavadi said in a Twitter post.

Many Kenyans have condemned Mudavadi for making the statement, yet he was among the political bigwigs who were supporting the document initially.

The Kenyan DAILY POST