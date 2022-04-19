Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has yet again unsettled ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi after he told him to forget about the running mate slot ahead of the August elections.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua reiterated that Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate will be from the Mt. Kenya region.

According to Gachagua, among the several pacts, they sealed with Ruto as Mt Kenya leaders is the running mate slot and will not allow anyone, not even Mudavadi, to take it away from them.

He noted that the making of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance does not change the earlier agreements made between them and the DP.

“One of the things we had discussed with him is that whatever we had agreed earlier cannot change drastically to the disadvantage of the Mt Kenya people because the new friends have come,” Gachagua said.

“What I am saying, in short, is that the Mt Kenya region should get the running mate slot.”

His statements come as the ANC side had previously insisted the number two slot should be reserved for Western, and particularly Musalia Mudavadi.

However, the uproar that was triggered by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has since died down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.