Thursday, April 14, 2022 – As the top presidential contenders keep Kenyans gazing on the choice of their running mates, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga seems to have a vivid idea of who Deputy President William Ruto is likely to choose as his number two.

According to Omanga, Ruto is likely to pick Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as his running mate for the August 9th General Election.

This comes even as Waiguru was named the strongest Mt Kenya politician to be Ruto’s running mate by a pollster

On Tuesday, Omanga, a close ally of the deputy president, shared a picture of Ruto shaking hands with Waiguru suggesting that Kenya should expect the first woman as the deputy president if Ruto wins.

“We’re breaking the glass ceiling in this election. The first female deputy president loading…!” Omanga captioned Ruto’s picture with Waiguru.

Both Ruto and Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga have focused on Mt. Kenya for their running mates since the region will not be fielding a serious presidential candidate in this year’s polls.

In August 2021, Apostle Damaris Mumbi advised William Ruto to nominate a female running mate in this year’s presidential elections.

In her ‘prophetic message’ posted on her Youtube, the apostle said that William Ruto shall have a very smooth reign as president only if he has a female as the deputy president.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and MPs Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichungwa, and Ndindi Nyoro are also among those being considered for the running mate slot.

