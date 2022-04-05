Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has finally broken silence on why he fell out with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an interview with KBC on Tuesday, Mudavadi, who has now joined Deputy President William Ruto, said that after the 2017 General Elections, together with other National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principles, they realised they were not reading from the same script as Raila Odinga.

According to Mudavadi, Raila made decisions by himself, including the handshake without involving any of his coalition partners.

“In politics, we must have trust, but we saw some things we didn’t understand after the 2017 election,” Mudavadi said.

He noted that this is what greatly influenced his decision to ditch the man he has supported twice for the presidency, for an alliance with Ruto.

The former Deputy Prime Minister further noted that the ODM leader has changed and is no longer the person he knew.

“The Raila we see now is not the person I knew before. I didn’t need anyone to convince me about him then but now things are different,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.