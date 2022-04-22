Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed the existence of a power-sharing deal between him and Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August election.

Speaking at a Kenya Kwanza function in Vihiga County yesterday, Mudavadi revealed that the Western region will get 30 percent of the government in the event Ruto wins the August 9 polls.

He detailed that the lucrative deal, which he urged the Western region to embrace, included all government appointments from Cabinet secretaries to the ambassadorial appointments.

He added that his fellow counterpart, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula was included in the 30 percent deal.

“Wetangula and I were among the founding members of Kenya Kwanza Coalition (ANC, UDA, and FORD Kenya). We wrote in the agreement that in the government that will be formed after the General Election, we will have a 30 per cent share of the government.”

“If it is ambassadors, 30 per cent, if it is Principal Secretaries, 30 per cent, if its parastatals 30 per cent, if it is Cabinet Secretaries of Kenya, 30 per cent,” he disclosed.

This comes even as both Ruto and Mudavadi had earlier denied sharing power in their coalition agreement – insisting that they were focused on the country’s economic revolution.

However, Mudavadi refused to confirm or deny whether Ruto will pick him as a running mate or not, instead, asked residents to focus on forming the next government rather than on the position he would get in Ruto’s government.

Mudavadi stated that the community was well represented in their faction as opposed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.