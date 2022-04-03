Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has urged Mt Kenya residents not to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August because he is useless like President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Kuria, Uhuru, who has been in power for the last 10 years, has not helped the Mt Kenya region despite the region supporting his presidency overwhelmingly.

In an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna on Saturday, Kuria argued that certainly, the Mt Kenya region’s economy might do well under Deputy President William Ruto’s leadership if he wins the presidency, but it cannot do well under Raila because he is a friend to Uhuru.

“Do you think the Mount Kenya region will do well under Deputy President William Ruto?” Asked Journalist Sophia Wanuna.

“Certainly, it might do well.” He replied. “What of ODM leader Raila Odinga, will it do well under him?” Asked Wanuna.

“Maybe, maybe not because they say show me your friend and I will show you who you are.

“He is a friend of President Uhuru and he is likely going to continue with what Uhuru has done. He has even said he will continue with whatever Uhuru has done…” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.