Monday, April 25, 2022 – Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General and Cherengany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has waded into the running mate debate ahead of the Thursday deadline.

Speaking during an interview, Kutuny warned ODM Leader Raila Odinga not to dare short-change Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the running mate position.

According to Kutuny, who is also Raila Odinga’s friend, Baba stands to lose the Ukambani region should he fall into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trap to pick a running mate from Mt. Kenya.

He noted that if Raila shortchanges Kalonzo, it will result in political casualties where the Ukambani region will be tempted to vote for Deputy President William Ruto, and in turn, cost the Azimio-OKA presidential candidate his 2022 presidential victory.

He cautioned that the newly elected committee mandated to propose Raila’s Running mate should focus on other regions other than Mt. Kenya because Uhuru alone will bring onboard some substantial votes.

Kutuny argued that the relationship between Kalonzo and Raila shouldn’t be broken up by any serious individual who wants Raila to defeat DP Ruto in the August polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.