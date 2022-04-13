Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – A woman was arrested on Tuesday, April 12, for beating her 9-month-old baby mercilessly in J&K’s Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, India.

In the chilling video, apparently shot by a relative, the woman was seen thrashing, slapping and also throwing the child on a bed.

The heart wrenching video went viral on social media, thereby prompting police to arrest the woman identified as Preeti Sharma, resident of Upper Kamila Purmandal.

Her husband along with the village head of Samba district’s Bri Kamila area, Mukhtiyar Singh, who saw the video, immediately approached the police and a case was registered.

SSP Samba Abhishek Mahajan, who confirmed the development, said the woman has been arrested, adding that the female child has been handed over to her husband.

SDPO Bari Brahmana Shivali Kotwal, who confirmed the incident said “an FIR has been lodged against the lady for beating her baby mercilessly”