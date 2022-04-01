Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance after the Supreme Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) as null and void on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, Kuria said that Kalonzo cannot trust ODM leader Raila Odinga now that BBI is out of the picture.

He asked the former vice president to trust DP Ruto because he is someone who keeps his word.

“My good friend @skmusyoka Good morning. God still loves you. Now that you can’t trust @RailaOdinga without BBI, it’s time to trust someone whose word you can take to the bank like @WilliamsRuto,” Kuria said.

The seven Supreme Court Judges laid the final nail on the constitutional change process.

The bench overturned five of seven grounds the Court of Appeal had used to annul the BBI.

Both the High Court and the appellate court had ruled there are fundamental provisions in the Constitution that cannot be amended unless four sequential steps — civic education, public participation, constituent assembly debate, and referendum — are followed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.