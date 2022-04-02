Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed the percentage of votes former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will get in his constituency after he was stoned in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

First, Kuria condemned the incident and said it is primitive and archaic for somebody to pelt stones at the former Premier.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader urged Kenyans to put up with each other regardless of their political differences.

Kuria said out of 56,644 registered voters in Gatundu South, Raila Odinga enjoys at least 2 percent of the votes and those votes should be respected.

“I condemn the violence meted out on Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu yesterday. Primitive politics has no place in modern Kenya. We don’t have to agree politically but we should tolerate each other as we share a nation and a destiny.

“If Raila Odinga were to tour Gatundu, a place he enjoys only 2% support, I will be there to welcome him and lay the red carpet for him. Tuache ushenzi Jameni,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

