Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, is an unhappy man after his brother abandoned him ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

Kuria, who is vying for the Kiambu Gubernatorial seat using the Chama Cha Kazi party, is becoming isolated after his brother Aloise Kinyanjui dumped him and joined Jubilee Party.

Kinyanjui, who was until then Gatundu South Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Manager, will now contest for the Juja Parliamentary seat using President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s party.

Sources said Kuria is now spending his time in bars and restaurants drinking since he has realised he has no chance of winning the Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

Other leaders contesting the seat include former Kiambu county governors, William Kabogo and Ferdinard Waititu, Thika Town MP, Wainaina Wa Jungle, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi and incumbent governor James Nyoro.

Kuria‘s Chama Cha Kazi is supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST