Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria set the internet ablaze with his mockery of Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru after she lost in the UDA nominations for the Laikipia East MP.

Taking to his official Facebook page yesterday, Kuria uploaded a photo of Waruguru.

However, he never captioned or commented on the photo; something that drew netizens in their thousands in the comment section.

The reaction by Kuria rekindled the rivalry between the two lawmakers, who have been at loggerheads in the past.

Last year, Kuria shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message he received from Waruguru when he was hospitalized after injuring his feet.

According to the screenshot, Waruguru told Kuria that he will not know peace and wished him never to get out of the hospital.

“You will know no peace…. here on earth,” Waruguru said to which Kuria replied, “Amen”.

The Gatundu South legislator went on to tell Waruguru that he was going to pray that God does not hear her prayers.

“Thank you Hon Catherine Waruguru. May God not hear your prayers. But I will pray for you, my condition notwithstanding,” wrote Kuria.

Waruguru lost to Mohammed Amin Deddy, who garnered 12,7843 votes. She came in second with 5,595 votes.

Waruguru ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

