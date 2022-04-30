Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for publicly refusing to shake hands with his deputy, William Ruto.

President Kenyatta has been captured keeping his hands to himself while meeting DP William Ruto on two occasions in the past few days.

First, it was on Monday, when former President Mwai Kibaki’s body was being viewed at parliament, and secondly during his state funeral that was organized on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Nyayo stadium.

President Kenyatta greeted DP Ruto by gestures as he walked away after DP stood by to welcome him as per the usual protocol.

While the president subjected his deputy to that treatment, he was seen embracing and greeting other leaders.

Through a post on his social media channels, Kuria said that was a sign of very bad upbringing.

“Refusing to greet someone is backward, primitive, petty, childish and a sign of very bad upbringing,” Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.