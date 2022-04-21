Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – The wrangles in the Azimio–One Kenya Alliance have deepened after a section of Meru Community leaders demanded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to name Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya as his running mate in August.

The leaders led by East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Mpuru Aburi, said Raila Odinga had promised that he will grant Munya the lucrative deputy president position in the Azimio la Umoja Movement coalition while he was brokering the deal between Kiraitu Murungi and the latter.

Mpuri said Raila should honour the deal and threatened a mass walkout from Azimio if the former premier fails to honour the deal.

“No Munya no Azimio,”’ Mpuru stated.

The Meru leaders’ sentiment comes a day after a section of Kamba community leaders threatened to dump Azimio if Raila Odinga fails to name former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate in August.

