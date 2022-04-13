Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Problems in Azimio La Umoja Movement are far from over. After Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua gave Raila Odinga a real scare after they threatened to dump him, another hurdle has emerged.

This is after Agriculture CS Peter Munya also threatened to dump Baba and join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp if he will not be named Raila’s running mate.

According to sources, Munya has been whining and complaining that President Uhuru Kenyatta prevailed upon him not to resign from the cabinet position and assured him that he will be picked as Raila’s running mate.

But to his surprise, he has been relegated as big boys jostle for the coveted position.

Munya was heard lamenting that he was duped into forfeiting his dream of going for the Meru governor’s seat with a promise of a better position that according to him is not assured.

He has allegedly told Uhuru and Raila to look into his issue or else he will dump Azimio and join Ruto. And that is not all, Munya is also threatening to support UDA candidate Mithika Linturi against Azimio’s Kiraitu Murungi if he will not be given the running mate slot in Azimio.

