Monday, April 4, 2022 – The body of a missing Florida mother was found Saturday night, April 2, in a shallow grave in Alabama.

Cassie Carli went missing nearly a week before she was found.

She vanished while going to pick up her daughter Saylor in a custody exchange with her ex-boyfriend, officials announced on Sunday, April 3.

Authorities executing a search warrant found Carli’s body buried inside a barn in Springville, nearly 300 miles north from where she was last seen in Navarre Beach, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a press conference on Sunday.

Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo, who is currently in custody, has ties to the property, the sheriff said without elaborating on the connection.

Spanevelo is facing charges of tampering with evidence and providing false information related to the investigation, the sheriff said.

More charges are pending for Spanevelo following the results of an autopsy, which has been scheduled for Monday, April 4.

Sunday, April 3, marked one week since she vanished after she went to pick up her 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, from a custody exchange with Spanevelo, the child’s dad, in Navarre Beach in Pensacola.

Sheriff Johnson expects Spanevelo to eventually be extradited to Santa Rosa County Jail from Tennessee.

Johnson said: “He was totally uncooperative. He never cooperated with us. And that goes a long way. It’s your baby’s mother and she’s missing — and you’re not going to cooperate with authorities? That’s pretty tell-tale.”

Spanevelo was interviewed by authorities in Birmingham on Wednesday, March 30, when authorities confirmed that Saylor was safe.

Police placed him under surveillance in Tennessee which culminated in his arrest Friday, April 1, by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

He was slapped with his current charges for allegedly taking Carli’s cell phone and getting rid of it. The sheriff added he also “lied a couple times in different scenarios.”

The sheriff said: “I think we have a great case. And I think he’s going to either spend the rest of his life in prison or get the needle.”

The Tennessee Department of Children and Families is taking custody of the couple’s daughter Saylor.