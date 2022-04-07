Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, graced an interview at Radio Jambo where she was hosted by Massawe Jappani to talk about her political journey and at the same time, woo voters ahead of the August 9th election.

After the candid interview, the voluptuous Senator took time to display her dancing skills.

She vigorously shook what her mama gave her and almost brought business to a standstill inside the busy studio.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST,