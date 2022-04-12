Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Miley Cyrus’ mother, Tish, has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, country music singing sensation Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, after 28 years of marriage.

Tish, 54, filed in Tennessee last week citing irreconcilable differences, according to a Monday report from TMZ. She also said that the couple has not lived together in more than two years.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and Tish married in 1993, and share five children: daughters Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Brandi, 34, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 27.

Cyrus first filed for divorce in 2010 but announced five months later that he’d withdrawn his petition.

“I’ve dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together,” the Hannah Montana star told The View at the time.

“Things are the best they’ve ever been.”

Later in 2013, Tish filed for divorce that June, telling PEOPLE at the time: “This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The pair later said that they were able to work on their marriage through hard work and couples therapy.

“We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” they said in a statement in July 2013.

“We both went into couples’ therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”

In 2016, Billy Ray Cyrus told PEOPLE that while he and Tish had experienced their ups and downs over the years, they focused on taking things “one step at a time.”

“It’s like everything in life,” he said. “You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments.”