Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has sent a message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga concerning his choice of a running mate in August.

Sonko, who ditched Jubilee Party and joined Wiper Democratic Movement Party, said Raila must choose former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate if he wants the Ukambani vote in August.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday when Kalonzo hosted a meeting of the Wiper party’s aspirants ahead of the nominations next week, Sonko affirmed that they will not negotiate for the seat, and Raila has no option but makes Kalonzo his deputy.

“Let the journalists get this very well, and tell it to Raila. We will not accept anything less than running mate for Kalonzo. It is a must and we are not talking about it again,” Sonko said.

Sonko’s sentiments come hours after a section of leaders from different political parties supporting Raila’s bid under the Azimio La Umoja banner argued that they must be involved in selecting the running mate and that it was not automatic that Kalonzo must be Raila’s deputy.

