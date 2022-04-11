Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has joined the Mombasa gubernatorial race in the forthcoming general elections.

Sonko, who recently joined former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement party, has been cleared to take part in the party primaries in the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The flamboyant politician, who was impeached in Nairobi over corruption, will battle it out with Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, who is also seeking the Wiper ticket.

By Sonko joining this race, Mombasa County now joins counties that many Kenyans will be eagerly waiting to see who emerges as the winner.

The seat has also attracted other top names in coastal politics, among them former Senator Hassan Omar, who has been given a direct ticket by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

Other top names are ODM politicians, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir and Mombasa billionaire Suleiman Shabal.

Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir and Suleiman Shabal are all eying the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party ticket.

ODM is yet to decide who gets the ticket between the two, with some suggesting that Sharif Nassir should be given the ticket because he has been in ODM for a long, unlike Suleiman Shabal, who ditched Jubilee Party to join ODM a few months ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.