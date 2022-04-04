Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has condemned ODM leader Raila Odinga for allegedly planning attacks against himself.

Raila was stoned and his chopper destroyed with stones while attending the burial of the controversial tycoon Jackson Kibor in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard of Uasin Gishu.

But according to Miguna Miguna, Raila faked the attacks to seek sympathy votes by blaming Ruto.

“Why did Raila Odinga arrive at Kibor’s home more than 3 hours after the funeral and burial ceremonies were over?”

“He did that in order to stage the fake attack to give the Kuzimia thugs (Azimio la Umoja) diversionary propaganda speaking points,” Miguna Miguna said in a Tweet.

Miguna’s sentiments were echoed by US-based Kenyan politician Ombori Monari, alias Cosmo Choy.

Choy, a stern supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, said the stoning of Raila’s chopper was stage-managed by the ‘Deeps State’ to divert Kenyans’ debate on the loss of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“The stoning of Raila’s chopper in Uasin Gishu was stage-managed just to divert Kenyans’ debate on BBI loss,” Choy said.

Several people have since been arrested in connection to Raila’s stoning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.