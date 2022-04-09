Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has lambasted the government for threatening Kenyans with harsh punishment if they fail to register their SIM cards afresh.

Miguna, who made the comment on social media, said the government is forcing Kenyans to register their sim cards so that they can rig the August 9th presidential election.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said the infamous deep state is behind the registration of SIM cards in order to rig the election in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

“Deep State wants to register all SIM cards so that their agents would switch off the handheld devices of Freedom Fighters on August 9, 2022, so that @StateHouseKenya, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, Conman @RailaOdinga and the Kuzimia Thugs can RIG ELECTIONS. #Resist!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST