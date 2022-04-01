Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, is among Kenyans who are over the moon after the Supreme Court declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional on Thursday.

In a tweet on Thursday, Miguna, who is still in exile in Canada after he was expelled by the Kenyan government in 2018, praised the Supreme Court for killing the BBI, saying the document was a fraud from its inception.

However, Miguna refused to commend the apex court judges who put the last nail in the BBI coffin but praised the High Court and Court of Appeal Judges who were the first to declare the BBI null and void.

Miguna praised High Court Judges, George Odunga and Prof Joel Ngugi and Court of appeal judges Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiage for their brilliant jurisprudence that led to cremating of the BBI carcass.

“The #BBIFraud was dead from its inception. It was null ab initio. We will revisit the issue of despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s LIABILITY after August 9th. As far as I am concerned, the real JURISPRUDENTIAL heroes are George ODUNGA, Joel NGUNGI, Daniel MUSINGA and Patrick KIAGE,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST