Monday, April 11, 2022 – Controversial Kenyan and Canadian-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has disagreed with his newfound master, Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after the DP settled on Senator Johnson Sakaja, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga to fly the UDA flag in the upcoming elections.

While speaking on Ruto’s choices in Nairobi County, Miguna made it very clear at the end of his statement that hatapangwa (he won’t allow the Kenya Kwanza team to plan for him on who to choose in Nairobi).

In Ruto’s line-up for Nairobi, Sakaja will go for the governorship, Bishop Wanjiru will go for the Senate seat and Omanga is the new UDA candidate for the Nairobi Woman Rep post.

According to Miguna, the three fronted by UDA for Nairobi’s top jobs do not fit the bill.

The lawyer ostensibly said that the trio will not deliver in the event they are elected into office in the August 9, polls.

“Johnson Sakaja is disastrous… Margaret Wanjiru does not understand the role of the Senate in Kenya’s body politic. Millicent Omanga’s only contribution to Kenya is that she has the best dance moves in UDA,” Miguna tweeted on Sunday.

Miguna, who has already endorsed Ruto for the presidency, vied for the Nairobi seat in the 2017 polls and lost to former Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who was impeached while in office.

The Lawyer had hinted at declaring his bid for the Nairobi governor seat but he is yet to announce whether he will be on the ballot in the August 9, polls.

