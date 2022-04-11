Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Former BBC journalist Makena Njeri and ex-lover, Michelle Ntalami, seem to have solved their differences and gotten back together, months after a bitter breakup.

According to sources, they were spotted together at Fire Boy’s concert held at Ngong Racecourse over the weekend and a day later, Makena shared a video in a bathroom with Ntalami, leaving fans surprised.

This latest development comes four months after they parted ways.

Ntalami cited infidelity as the root cause of their breakup.

She accused Makena of cheating on her with multiple women – including a married woman and public figure.

“We are no longer together because of serial infidelity on her part with multiple partners. Those I suspected and confirmed are two individuals; one a public figure, and the other a less known married woman, a health worker. Eventually, these individuals undoubtedly confirmed the above. I attach screenshots and my responses simply to alleviate denial,” she ranted.

Below is a photo of Makena and Ntalami goofing around.

