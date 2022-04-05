Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – A Mexican man has died after falling from the border wall in Texas, Border Patrol said.

The 31-year-old was spotted climbing the border barrier on the Mexican side on March 16 west of the Paso Del Norte International Bridge in El Paso, the agency said in a press release Sunday, April 3.

When agents arrived, the man was lying unconscious on the US side with injuries to his upper body and head.

The man was given medical care and eventually taken to an El Paso Hospital where he was placed on life support the day after his fall.

On March 22, the man died after being taken off life support.

A growing number of immigrants have sustained injuries while entering the US illegally by climbing the border wall, El Paso immigrant advocate Ruben Garcia told The Post Monday, April 4.

As the director of Annunciation House, the largest immigrant shelter in El Paso, Garcia said he’s seeing immigrants who’ve hurt themselves on the wall two or three times a week.

“We’re receiving a 23-year-old ingenious woman from Guatemala who fell off the fence– fractured her ankle and then fractured her back. She’s coming to us in a wheelchair. We get those all of the time, all of the time,” Garcia said.