Friday, 22 April 2022 – A 21- year-old student from Meru University has committed suicide after being dumped by his girlfriend.

The depressed student, identified as Fred, left a suicide note saying that he could not live without his girlfriend.

Fred said that he tried to be the best boyfriend that he could be but his girlfriend ended up dumping him for another man.

He further dedicated sweet words to his girlfriend in the suicide note and affirmed his love for her.

“Tell her I love her, my crush, my girlfriend and my future wife. If only I had time, we would have that one dance,” reads part of the suicide note.

Before Fred committed suicide, he had posted a photo of the suicide pills that he used to end his precious life on his WhatsApp stories.

