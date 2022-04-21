Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has defended his move to marry earlier saying men who marry late are lustful.

Sudi, who claims to have married to the love of his heart at the age of 20, said majority of men who take long to settle down want to have every woman they see around.

“Anyone who is not marrying early has a problem, is complicated, or is greedy because they see this one and want the other,” he said.

The legislator, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, further advised men not to be selective when choosing a lifetime partner.

According to the parliamentarian, the more time men take in looking for a ‘beautiful’ girl to marry, the more they miss on the right person.

“When you take so long to choose a wife, you will end up missing the one you want. There is no bad wife, as long as you have stayed with a person and can weigh and see who they are,” the vocal legislator advised.

Sudi further took a swipe at men who consider body shape and appearance when looking for wife material.

According to the legislator, all women are wonderfully and beautifully made if well taken care of.

“There is no woman with an ugly face, or is fake,” the lawmaker said.

Sudi, who was appearing on The Wicked Edition, said he got married at the age of 20 although he has a second wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST