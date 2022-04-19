Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – A family-of-five have made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as they are confirmed as the tallest family in the world.

The Trapps from Esko in Minnesota, US, have a collective average height of 6ft 8.03in and their combined height is the same as the length of half a tennis court.

The tallest member of the family is the youngest, 22-year-old Adam Trapp.

The basketball player stands at 7ft 3in tall.

Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 27, is the next tallest, measuring in at 6ft 8in, while sibling Molly Steede, 24, stands at 6ft 6in tall.

Like their brother, both sisters have also played sports throughout their lives, with all three recruited by their colleges for either basketball or volleyball.

Their mother Krissy is the shortest member of the family. She stands at 6ft 3in and their dad Scott is 6ft 8in.