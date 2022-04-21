Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Former Churchill show comedian, Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy, has revealed the reason why Deputy President William Ruto kicked him out of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

MC Jessy was vying for the South Imenti parliamentary seat but Ruto convinced him to drop his bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara.

At first, Jessy accepted the deal but later announced that he is vying for the seat as an independent candidate.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Mc Jessy revealed that he was kicked out of UDA because his competitor Mwiti Kathaara had more money than him.

“As a young and ambitious leader, I can honestly tell you that if you don’t have the money, you can’t survive in the party.

“You will find that there are meetings to which you are not invited because you have nothing to offer,” Jessy said.

He went on to say that his decision to run for a parliamentary seat on an independent ticket was influenced by South Imenti residents, who saw the dishonesty in the DP Ruto’s UDA and how he was asked to step down for Mwiti Kathaara.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.