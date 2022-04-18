Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 April 2022 – Former Churchill Show comedian Jasper Muthomi alias MC Jessy is back in the race for the South Imenti parliamentary seat.

The witty comedian-turned politician took to social media and announced that he will run in the August polls as an independent candidate.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going….. Bado Tuko kwa race. Let’s do this South Imenti, 9th August it is,” he wrote.

He had dropped out of the race five days ago after meeting with Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto convinced him to withdraw from the race in favour of his rival Mwiti Kathaara.

The Deputy President announced that MC Jessy would join the UDA presidential campaign team.

However, he has turned down the job and gotten back in the race.

