Friday April 29, 2022 – The eviction of Deputy President William Ruto from his Karen residence is now imminent after he was given a five-day ultimatum to respond to a lawsuit seeking to kick him out of his official home or leave the residence altogether.

In the lawsuit, Mau Mau veterans accused Ruto of misusing Government resources and reportedly channeling the funds to his own presidential campaign.

According to the freedom fighters, Ruto is focused on coordinating the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rather than supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta in running the Government and as a result he should not enjoy the Government’s resources.

They claimed that he had abandoned his duties and should be removed from office.

Through their attorneys, the veterans told the court that the DP acknowledged receipt of the suit but was intentionally delaying to reply.

The case will be mentioned on Thursday, May 19th.

Ruto had previously accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deep State of orchestrating a plan to evict him from his Karen residence just to frustrate his presidential campaigns.

“I understand we will have a new Deputy President in a few months.”

“Therefore, I want to tell the good people planning the renovations that for Kenya Kwanza, refurbishment of the DP’s residence is not a priority.”

“The priority is to sort out the hunger affecting 3 million Kenyans who are sleeping hungry,” Ruto stated while addressing UDA delegates at Ngong Race Course.

