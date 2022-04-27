Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Voter Educators 

Qualifications

  • Minimum Degree in Social Sciences/Education/Project Management;
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in voter/civic education community
    mobilization and social work within the Constituency/County applied for;
  • Residents in the County in which they apply for;
  •  Must be able to speak the main language of communication used by
    residents of the County;
  •  Must be non-partisan with exceptional understanding and knowledge
    of social-cultural, economic and political dynamics of the
    Constituency/Ward;
  •  Proof of having successfully conducted voter/civic education activities or
    informal training with existing networks within the
    Constituency/County;
  • Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of
    Conduct; and
  •  Proven report writing skills.

Wages: County-based Voter Educators will be paid Kshs. 2,000/= per day plus
transport allowance depending on the geographical area.

Skills Required

  • High Integrity
  • Report Writing
  • Communication Skills

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.
Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal

https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

  • The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;
  • Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;
  • The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply