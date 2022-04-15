Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is seeking competent, capable, ambitious, self-motivated and dynamic individual that demonstrate the appropriate expertise and experience to contribute to the development of the Konza Technopolis into a sustainable world class technology hub.

The Mission of Konza Technopolis Development Authority is “to develop a thriving sustainable smart city and innovation ecosystem contributing to Kenya’s knowledge economy”. Konza Technopolis as an area of Innovation is especially suited to Education Institutions, Research & Development Centres and Commercial interests in the sectors of Life sciences, Engineering and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES). To this end the Government of Kenya has begun the process of upgrading Phase 1 horizontal infrastructure, construction of the KoTDA Hub, the Government cloud infrastructure and establishment of Kenya’s first dedicated research and innovation University. Konza Technopolis is also a special economic Zone with Incentives targeted at participating enterprises.

INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Trainees graduating from training institutions join the labour market with academic and theoretical approaches to work and hence require practical exposure in a real work environment. The Authority has put in place an internship programme as part of on-the-job training for purpose of moulding interns to become responsible citizens who will contribute effectively to the socioeconomic development of the country as well as develop their ability to successfully take up employment in various sectors.

The successful candidates shall be selected from applicants who possess the following qualifications:

Qualifications

Application Letter

A Degree/Diploma Certificate in any of the following area specialization from a recognized University or college: Business Development, Knowledge Economy, Project Administration, Digital Marketing, Audit, Procurement and Logistics, Finance / Accounts , Architect, Computer Science, IT, Software, Engineering: Civil, Structural, Electrical/electronics, mechanical and Water and Sanitation, Human Resource and Administration

Copies of academic transcripts

Copy of National Identification card

Personal accident insurance to cover for personal risks

Medical insurance cover by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) or any other reputable medical insurance firm

A copy of PIN certificate

How to Apply

All applications should include a reliable email address, day-time telephone contact and must be accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of relevant certificates.

Interested applicants should apply online via the link below:

Apply here

All applications should be received before/on Saturday 30th April 2022.

The Authority is an equal opportunity employer, qualified men and woman, youth, the marginalized and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.