Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (May to July 2022) Industrial Attachment programme.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following disciplines: Finance/Accounting, Economics/Statistics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource, Marketing/Communication, ICT/Telecommunications, Hospitality, Records Management, Library & Information Systems, Security/Criminology, Business Administration/Management and Project Management, Counselling Psychology, Disaster Management.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years

Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study

Should have a valid introduction letter from the university

Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

KRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with Disability are encouraged to apply.