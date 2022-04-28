Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Citizen TV Swahili anchor, Mashirima Kapombe, is officially taken after years of claiming that she is single.

The sassy Swahili TV journalist took to her Insta stories and flaunted a bouquet of flowers that she received from her boyfriend on her birthday.

However, she is not ready to reveal the identity of her boyfriend to the public.

“Thank you babe. I would tag him but nyinyi ni wadaku’’ she wrote and flaunted the flowers.

From her post, it is clear that her mysterious lover is a romantic man.

Mashirima was previously dating comedian Kazungu Matano alias Otoyo, who dumped her immediately she gave birth.

Otoyo is rumoured to be the biological father of her 5 year old son.

