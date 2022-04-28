Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – A vocal Narc Kenya candidate has criticised the formation of a seven-member committee that is set to interview candidates who are interested in being former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

On Wednesday, the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Council Secretary General, Junet Mohamed, announced the formation of the committee that will be tasked with interviewing candidates who are interested in becoming Raila Odinga’s running mate.

The committee members include Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

Reacting to the formation of the committee, Narc Kenya candidate and former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, poked holes on the panel members, claiming it consists of members who are largely allied to Raila Odinga.

In particular, Kabando wa Kabando singled out two members, Archbishop Okoth and Bishop Njenga saying they should decline the appointment into the panel or risk spoiling the committee’s reputation.

“Raila’s appointment of a panel to assist pick his running mate confounds foes and friends alike. Methinks Archbishop Okoth & Bishop Njenga should decline that assignment or blemish eminent clerical reputation. My friend RAO should just stamp his inherent discretionary Katiba powers” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

