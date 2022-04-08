Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 8, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua seems to be gaining ground after she joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

Though some Kirinyaga County residents demonstrated after she joined the Raila bandwagon, her Friday meeting shows that the residents have accepted her move and are supporting her.

Karua, who is vying for Kirinyaga county gubernatorial seat, camped at Inoi Ward, where she sold her agenda ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

Here are photos of her meeting at the Inoi Ward in Kirinyaga County.

