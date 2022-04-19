Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – A human right activist and journalist, Comrade Lanre Sadiq, has said that marriage is only for well trained women.
“MARRIAGE is not for every woman. If u are too Big to Respect a Man stay single. Your manner towards ur husband says much about how your mother treat your father. Marriage is only for well trained women.” he wrote
