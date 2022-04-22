Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Manchester United’s new coach, Erik ten Hag will reportedly get £200m to spend on signings at the club this summer, with up to 12 players could be leaving.

According to Sky Sport, Manchester United have also agreed to a £2.5m compensation package with Ajax for Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

The report said about 12 players are expected to leave the club with the Dutch manager to get £200m to spend on signings this summer.

This is coming after Manchester United appointed the Ajax boss as their new manager, to replace interim Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

The 52-year-old signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

He told United’s website: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”